Seattle Mariners Reportedly Make Young Star Unavailable in Trade Talks with St. Louis Cardinals

According to MLB Network Insider Jon Morosi, the Seattle Mariners and St. Louis Cardinals are continuing conversations ahead of the trade deadline, but the M's have made one player unavailable: pitcher George Kirby. The 25-year-old was just named to the All-Star team and is 7-7 with a 3.21 ERA.

The report came on Morosi's new "Threads" account, which is a social media app similar to Twitter:

The Cardinals will listen to offers for their young position players in trades that would bring back controllable starting pitching. They have spoken with the Mariners, but it’s already apparent that George Kirby is off limits in any such discussion.

It's understandable that the two sides are talking as the M's have a real need for hitting and the Cardinals need to rebuild a young nucleus.

The Mariners have a need at second base as Kolten Wong has slumped terribly this season, so Nolan Gorman is a possibility that the M's are asking for. The 23-year-old is hitting .232 with 17 homers and 51 RBI.

The M's could also be seeking Jordan Walker, who was recently the No. 1 overall prospect in baseball.

He's hitting .286 this year with seven homers and 24 RBI in 168 at-bats.

As for the Cardinals, if they can't get Kirby, they could pivot to Logan Gilbert. The 26-year-old just threw a complete game shutout on Tuesday and is 6-5 with a 3.82 ERA. If not Gilbert, perhaps youngsters Bryce Miller or Bryan Woo, who made their debuts this year and have contributed to the Mariners rotation.

The M's are 42-43 this season and it's hard to see them trading from their rotation considering they've had injuries to both Robbie Ray and Marco Gonzales this year.

The Mariners will take on the Astros on Thursday while the Cardinals will play the Marlins.

