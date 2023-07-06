Sneakerheads react on Twitter after Air Jordan 1 “UNC Toe” shock drop

Anytime a retro Air Jordan 1 shoe drops, the hype goes through the roof as collectors and sneakerheads attempt to purchase the shoe. The most common way to attempt to purchase is through the Nike “SNKRS” app via shock drops and draws despite the app’s problem with bots. And anytime a sneaker releases, there’s plenty of chatter about it on social media.

That was the case again on Thursday as the Air Jordan 1 “ UNC Toe ” was shock dropped early ahead of its official release on July 22nd. The early release was scheduled for Thursday at 2 p.m. as fans attempted their luck at this shoe that pays homage to Michael Jordan’s alma mater, the University of North Carolina.

The shoe gets its name from the toe box in that University Blue color, giving it a crisp look that is perfect for any UNC or Jordan fan.

While consumers will have another chance at purchasing this shoe, here is how Twitter reacted to the release with some wins and loses.

h

h

https://twitter.com/J23app/status/1677018900687380490

https://twitter.com/GearboxTuning21/status/1677019033760301059

https://twitter.com/Kaeoking/status/1677019215675400192

https://twitter.com/landrumsince93/status/1677021511130181632

https://twitter.com/BigOwill73/status/1677019215998631937

https://twitter.com/Cesar_357snubby/status/1677019105734594560

https://twitter.com/jahtzkieDG18/status/1677021338911793159

https://twitter.com/TitansMitt/status/1677020218810327043

https://twitter.com/KingJames773/status/1677019126454181907

1

1