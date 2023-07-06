Things to do in the Capital Region this weekend: July 7-9

ALBANY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — The weekend is almost here! From concerts to cornhole to Immortal Championship Wrestling, there are quite a few things happening on July 7, July 8, and July 9.

Here are some of the events going on around the Capital Region this weekend.

Friday, July 7

Saturday, July 8

Sunday, July 9

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.