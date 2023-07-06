Murrysville area: Picnic at Historic Fairview Park, live music, upcoming meetings and more

21st annual Old Fashioned Picnic at Fairview Park

Historic Fairview Park, just outside Delmont in Salem, will host its 21st annual Old Fashioned Picnic from noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 19.

Bring a picnic basket, coolers, blankets and lawn chairs for an afternoon including old-fashioned games for children and adults of all ages. Pets and alcohol are not permitted. There is no cost to attend.

The park is on Old William Penn Highway between Hawes Drive and Energy Way in Salem.

HistoricFairviewPark.com or email fairviewpark1930@gmail.com.

‘Music and Memoir’ at Murrysville library

The Murrysville Community Library will host flutist Gemma Stemley at 2 p.m. July 15 for “Music and Memoir,” where Stemley will share music from her home, Trinidad & Tobago.

Stemley will also read selections from her recent memoir, “Finding Home: A Sentimental Journey.”

There is no cost to attend. Register at MurrysvilleLibrary.org or call 724-327-1102.

Car cruise to benefit Autism Employment Network

The Papa Rocks Pizza Pub will host a classic car cruise from noon to 4 p.m. July 16 in Monroeville.

The event will include food sales and live entertainment, along with raffle baskets and a 50/50 drawing. All proceeds will benefit the Autism Employment Network.

Papa Rocks is at 4512 Broadway Boulevard in Monroeville. For more, call 412-856-6441.

Westmoreland County Democratic Committee picnic

The Westmoreland County Democratic Committee will host its annual picnic from 1-3:30 p.m. Aug. 6.

It will be in Pavilion No. 5 at Mammoth Park, 171 County Park Road in Mount Pleasant.

There is no cost to attend. All registered Democrats are invited, and may bring a covered dish to share.

Upcoming Delmont library programs

The Delmont Public Library will host the following July programs. For a complete program listing, see DelmontLibrary.org.

• July 15: Painting with Miss Judy, will take place at 10 a.m. and noon, for children ages 4 to 12.

• July 15: Delmont Community Band concert, will take place at 6 p.m. on the library’s porch. Bring blankets and lawn chairs to sit and enjoy the music.

Upcoming meetings

• Franklin Township Municipal Sanitary Authority board, 7 p.m. July 20 at the authority offices, 3001 Meadowbrook Road. For more, see FTMSA.org.

• Murrysville council, 7 p.m. July 19 at the municipal building, 4100 Sardis Road. Meetings are broadcast live on Comcast local access Channel 21 and streamed at Murrysville.com — enter “Channel 21” in the search field.