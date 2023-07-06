Kye Petersen Descends Powdery Pillow Field With Confidence

There are a couple of skiers floating around who regularly defy the laws of physics. Kye Petersen is one of those skiers.

Watch as Kye gets incredibly rowdy last season while filming for "The Sacred Grounds - Part Three: Migration."

Entirely too casual.

360s on skis are hard. 360s off cliffs are harder. As for 360s in the middle of a pillow field? Basically impossible. Unless you're Kye Petersen, that is.

See, I get hesitant when the inrun for a jump I'm about to hit isn't perfect. If it curves too much, or there's a little branch in the way, I usually think, "Huh, maybe that's not for me," before getting cold feet. I think my persnickety nature ultimately prevented me from becoming a professional skier.

Therefore, I can't really imagine tangling with an "inrun" that's mostly composed of airtime. How do you prepare for a trick when you're focused on not crashing while jumping off the four cliffs that precede it?

And that doesn't even address Kye's landing zone for this 360, which, you guessed it, was also laden with pillow drops.

Check out "The Sacred Grounds - Part Three: Migration" below.

