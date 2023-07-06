Southwest passengers receive threatening photos suggesting bomb on plane

The mom said that when the plane diverted mid-flight, she saw one of the flight attendants freaking out.
“I started to notice one of the flight attendants kept saying, ‘Get me the f—k off this plane, get me the f—k off this plane,’ repeatedly, and I made eye contact with her, and she stopped,” Maluchnik told SFGATE .
While Maluchnik said that she didn’t see the photos shared on AirDrop herself, there were rumors in the plane that the pictures showed off their plane with people claiming that they were “going to blow this b– up.”
Fortunately, the investigation ended without further incident, with the flight to Hawaii resuming about six hours later, according to flight tracking website FlightAware.
The Alameda County Sheriff’s Office said the investigation is still active and did not specify what exactly the photos showed and who shared them.
No arrests have been made at this time.
Southwest said in a statement: “We place no priority higher than safety and we’re grateful for patience and understanding during this delayed journey to Hawaii.”
The incident is reminiscent of when a Pennsylvania high schooler was arrested in February after passengers received an AirDrop request from a sender named “I have a bomb” on a Chicago-bound flight.
