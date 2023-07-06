What KU football’s place in the Big 12 preseason media poll for 2023 says about Jayhawks

LAWRENCE — Kansas football still has room to grow in the early stages of head coach Lance Leipold’s rebuild.

On Thursday, when the Big 12 Conference’s preseason media poll was released, the Jayhawks were picked to finish ninth. In the 14-team league, at least for 2023, that places them toward the back end of the middle of the pack. Despite the progress, such as Kansas’ bowl appearance in 2022, Leipold and company aren’t yet at the level where they’re widely viewed as a Big 12 title contender.

But considering the first two years of Leipold’s tenure saw the Jayhawks picked to finish last, when the Big 12 was at 10 teams, this is still progress. This does still show Kansas is making ground in a challenging league. It’s just a matter of whether or not the Jayhawks can continue to keep their trajectory pointed in a positive direction, toward being viewed as a contender in the years ahead.

Kansas will enter its Big 12 slate with four members of the conference’s preseason All-Big 12 team, as voted by media representatives who report on the league, including the projected offensive player of the year in junior quarterback Jalon Daniels. Its four honorees tie the program with Kansas State for the second-most in the conference this year, behind only Texas’ five. So, the Jayhawks aren’t coming into the season bereft of talent by any means.

Kansas’ Big 12 schedule itself includes three games against teams picked to finish worse than the Jayhawks, in BYU (home), Iowa State (away) and Cincinnati (away). It includes six against teams picked to finish better than them, in Texas (away), UCF (home), Oklahoma State (away), Oklahoma (home), Texas Tech (home) and Kansas State (home). So, the slate does project to be a challenge.

Last season, Kansas reached a bowl game for the first time in more than a decade because it started fast and won more Big 12 games — three — than it had since 2008 — when it won four. Reaching back-to-back bowl games could very well require a similar process, especially considering Big 12 favorite Texas, Oklahoma State and Oklahoma loom in the middle-four games of the regular season. Momentum may very likely prove key.

Here’s a look at the preseason poll, with first-place votes in parenthesis:

2023 Big 12 football preseason media poll

Texas (41), 886 Kansas State (14), 858 Oklahoma (4), 758 Texas Tech (4), 729 TCU (3), 727 Baylor, 572 Oklahoma State (1), 470 UCF, 463 Kansas, 461 Iowa State, 334 BYU, 318 Houston, 215 Cincinnati, 202 West Virginia, 129

Jordan Guskey covers University of Kansas Athletics at The Topeka Capital-Journal. He is the National Sports Media Association’s sportswriter of the year for the state of Kansas for 2022. Contact him at jmguskey@gannett.com or on Twitter at @JordanGuskey.