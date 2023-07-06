Open in App
Fox News

DeSantis hauls in $20 million in fundraising in first six weeks of his 2024 GOP presidential campaign

By Paul Steinhauser,

20 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kelly Stafford, wife of Rams quarterback, clears the air on health rumors: 'I do not have cancer'
Los Angeles, CA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy