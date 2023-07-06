Open in App
23 awesome Novak Djokovic photos from his 23 singles Grand Slam victories

By Michelle R. Martinelli,

20 days ago
When Novak Djokovic won the 2023 French Open, what many tennis fans assumed was inevitable happened, and now the Serbian player stands alone at the top of the men’s game.

His French Open victory — his third at Roland Garros — delivered Grand Slam win No. 23, breaking the two-way tie he previously had with Rafael Nadal at 22. At one point after Djokovic’s 2021 Wimbledon win, he, Nadal and Roger Federer were tied with 20 apiece.

But now, the men’s singles Grand Slam record belongs solely to Djokovic — though currently, he’s in a tie with Serena Williams for the all-time singles Grand Slam record in the Open Era — and he’s looking to add to it. So as Djokovic looks to rewrite more tennis history, here’s a look back at his 23 Grand Slam wins, including 10 Australian Open victories.

