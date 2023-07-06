Gabrielle Union Poses in Cutout Swimsuit For Summer Family Time

Gabrielle Union showed off her great swimsuit style in new photos from a perfect weekend spent with her husband, Dwyane Wade , and their kids.

The 50-year-old posted photos on Instagram of the family time, with the first snap showing Union rocking a black cutout swimsuit while Wade played in the pool with Kaavia , 4, and Zaya , 16 . The post also included a video of the crew on a boat jamming together.

Union added an adorable pic of Kaavia relaxing on the boat, eyes closed, along with a quote that read, "make peace the priority and let everything else fall in place."

She wrote in the caption, "Waded for moments like this 🖤 #HOFSummer #LakeLife #maythe4thbewithyou #TeamBosh THANK YOU @chrisbosh @mrsadriennebosh 🖤."

Based on the caption, it seems like the photos might be a throwback to a family vacation in early May, but it's unclear. The crew hung out with former NBA player Chris Bosh and his wife, Adrienne .

Wade commented simple emoji— "☮️"—on the post, while actress Eiza González wrote, "Cuties 🤍🤍🤍."

"When I tell you this family is… EVERYTHING 😍," wrote a fan happy to see the sweet photos.

"Beautiful family! Y'all are adorable! 🥰," said another.

Fans of Union and Wade love seeing the couple's big happy family spending time together.

While Kaavia is Union's only biological child with Wade, she's a doting stepmother to his other children, including Zaya and Zaire , 21, whom Wade shares with his ex-wife, Siohvaughn Funches . Wade also shares a son, Xavier , 9, with Aja Metoyer , and is the legal guardian of his nephew, Dahveon Morris , 21.

