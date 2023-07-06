Texas Tech picked 4th in Big 12 preseason football poll

Expectations for the Texas Tech football team ahead of Joey McGuire's second season as head coach are no longer coming from the inside.

The Red Raiders appeared at fourth in the preseason Big 12 football poll, which was released by the conference Thursday. Tech received four first-place votes. The poll is voted on by media representatives who cover the conference.

This marks Tech's highest preseason ranking during the conference's current poll structure.

Between 1996 and 2010, Big 12 teams were ranked based on their respective divisions of North and South. In 2011, the conference did away with divisions and ranked all conference teams against each other.

Since the beginning of this structure, Tech's highest ranking was sixth, which occurred in 2014 and 2016.

The Red Raiders were ranked ninth in the preseason poll the last two seasons, including last year when they finished fifth in the conference standings. Tech finished the season 8-5 overall and 5-4 in Big 12 play. A 42-25 win over Ole Miss in the Texas Bowl capped McGuire's first season as the program's head coach.

On top of last year's success, much of the expectation surrounding the Red Raiders includes the number of returning veterans, especially on offense. Eleven players who started games on offense are back, including Tyler Shough, who has already been named the team's starting quarterback for the Sept. 2 season opener at Wyoming.

Tech will begin Big 12 play Sept. 23 at West Virginia.

Texas came in first in the preseason poll. The Longhorns, in their final year in the Big 12 before joining the SEC, earned 41 first-place votes and 886 points total to earn the top spot.

Kansas State, which won the Big 12 Championship Game, came in second with 858 points. Oklahoma joined Texas Tech with four first-place votes and came in third ahead of the Red Raiders. TCU, which advanced to the College Football Playoff championship game, is fifth.

Big 12 Media Days are scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

2023 Big 12 Preseason Football Poll

1. Texas (41 first-place votes), 886 points

2. Kansas State (14), 858

3. Oklahoma (4), 758

4. Texas Tech (4), 729

5. TCU (3), 727

6. Baylor, 572

7. Oklahoma State (1), 470

8. UCF, 463

9. Kansas, 461

10. Iowa State, 334

11. BYU, 318

12. Houston, 215

13. Cincinnati, 202

14. West Virginia, 129

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech picked 4th in Big 12 preseason football poll