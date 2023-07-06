Local bar/restaurant and market both his with consumer alerts

A bar and restaurant in the South Side and a store in Squirrel Hill have been hit with Consumer Alerts.

The Allegheny County Health Department says Dive Bar & Grille had several violations that were posted to the ACHD website on July 5.

The violations included “large quantities” of rodent droppings in the basement, the basement staircase in the dining room and inside a corner of the dining room.

A dead mouse and one alive were both observed along with rodent urine on the lower shelf of a prep table.

Toxic chemicals were also found near food items.

Other violations include cold food being held at unsafe temperatures, lack of handwashing facilities and more.

In total, there were 17 violations reported.

The same day, Murray Avenue Kosher was hit with a consumer alert.

Food was found in a walk-in cooler, exposed to dripping water from the ceiling and a rusty metal fixture.

Dry food in a box were exposed to condensation from an air conditioner and a condenser inside a deli display was dripping onto cooked meatballs.

Dead mice were found in the basement and kitchen, some freshly dead. Droppings were found along the wall/floor junction throughout the store.

An “old dead rat” was found in the basement.

Also, improper cleaning of food contact surfaces and utensils was observed.

The alert for Murray Avenue Kosher was also posted on July 5.

As of July 6, both alerts are still active.