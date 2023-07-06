Open in App
Giants' Darius Slayton lashes out at critics, doubters

By Zac Wassink,

20 days ago

Darius Slayton.

Darius Slayton understands many believe the 2022 New York Giants never had a true No. 1 wide receiver for quarterback Daniel Jones.

"I wouldn’t say it bothers me because everybody doesn’t know what I know," Slayton recently told NFL reporter Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post about any perceived disrespect. "Everybody is not in the Giants' building. At the end of the day, you can only judge based on what you see from afar."

Per ESPN stats, Slayton led the Giants for last season with 724 receiving yards and 15.7 yards per catch. He was third on the team with 46 receptions, second behind running back Saquon Barkley (76) with 71 targets and also contributed a pair of touchdown grabs.

This offseason, the Giants acquired tight end Darren Waller, signed receivers Parris Campbell and Jeff Smith and also spent a third-round draft choice on Tennessee Volunteers speedster Jalin Hyatt. Waller is expected to be Jones' primary target this fall, but Slayton indicated his relationship with his QB1 which began when both joined the franchise as rookies will result in the 26-year-old seeing plenty of passes.

"I believe in myself," Slayton insisted. "I believe in my ability. I believe in the work I put in the offseason. Whether we add 10 guys, whether we add all of you guys, I believe I’ll find my way on the field."

Slayton is no stranger to competing with the likes of Barkley, receiver Sterling Shepard and former Big Blue tight end Evan Engram for attention from Jones during games. The 2019 fifth-round draft choice seemingly welcomes any and all challenges awaiting him during the club's second season under head coach Brian Daboll.

"I didn’t play with just a bunch of bums," Slayton added about his previous campaigns. "That’s a little annoying because at the end of the day, it’s not like I’ve ever been the only person or one person to get the ball, whereas somebody [else] is. It is what it is. At the end of the day, I just play to win. As long as the Giants win, I’ll be alright."

