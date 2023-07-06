MLB Home Run Derby and All-Star Game 2023: How to watch it all on TV

After months of twists and turns with teams surprising and disappointing through nearly the first 100 games of the 2023 season, the MLB All-Star Break is upon us.

While games are still being played, the festivities officially get underway Friday at T-Mobile Park in Seattle. It starts Friday night with the Swingman Classic - HBCU All-Star Game at 10 p.m. followed by the 2023 Futures Game and Celebrity All-Star Game on Saturday at 7 p.m.

Then the fun really begins. Here's how to watch the Home Run Derby on Monday night, and the 93rd annual MLB All-Star Game on Tuesday in Seattle.

MLB Home Run Derby 2023

Date: Monday, July 10

Time: 8 p.m.

Where to watch: ESPN or the ESPN app

All eight sluggers have been announced for Monday night's contest. There will be no repeat winner as San Diego Padres outfielder Juan Soto, the 2022 Derby champion, is not participating in this year's event. New York Mets All-Star first baseman Pete Alonso is looking for his third Home Run Derby trophy in four attempts.

Alonso is also looking for revenge against Seattle Mariners' Julio Rodriguez, who beat him in the semifinals last year at Dodger Stadium.

It should be noted that Alonso is the only player in the field who has won the event. Rodriguez lost in the finals last year to Soto, and Toronto Blue Jays first baseman Vladimir Guerrero Jr. came up one home run short against Alonso in 2019 at Progressive Field.

With a victory Monday night, Alonso would join Seattle's own Ken Griffey Jr. as the only three-time winner of the event.

MLB All-Star Game 2023

Date: Tuesday, July 11

Time: 8 p.m.

Where to watch: FOX

New York Yankees' slugger Aaron Judge was named an All-Star starter , however, the 2022 MVP will not take the field as there's still no timetable for his return from his sprained right big toe he suffered June 3. The only other representative for the Bronx Bombers is ace Gerrit Cole, who's now in the mix to potentially start the All-Star Game for the American League after MVP front runner Shohei Ohtani left his most recent start with a blister on his throwing hand.

For the Mets, Alonso is their lone All-Star. While he's hitting a career-low .214, the 28-year-old is still second in the National League with 25 home runs and tied for the eighth most RBI in baseball (58). Competing in his third All-Star Game, Alonso is 1-for-2 with two RBI.

