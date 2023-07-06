Open in App
WTNH

New Haven police arrest suspect in April double homicide

By Jenn Brink,

20 days ago

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — New Haven police announced Thursday that an arrest was made in an April double homicide.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mJlkW_0nIDzJOx00
Cadell Harris (New Haven Police Department)

Cadell Harris, 39, is charged with murder in the deaths of 27-year-old Jonathan Garcia and 40-year-old Marquis McNeill.

Police said the two were shot on April 1 while sitting in a parked car at the corner of Winthrop Avenue and Goff Terrace. They said Harris knew Garcia and McNeill.

“My name is Jessica, and my son Jonathan was taken from me,” Jessica Alvarez said at a press conference Thursday. “He was murdered on April 1 at 9:55. I received the worst phone call any mother can receive. It haunts me to this day. My entire life was altered in seconds. And I would just like to know why. How can you do that to someone you consider a friend?”

Harris is being held on a $5 million bond.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTNH.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local New Haven, CT newsLocal New Haven, CT
1 wounded in New Haven Ferry Street shooting
New Haven, CT2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hartford man charged in Wethersfield Avenue shooting
Hartford, CT9 hours ago
Bristol police release footage of DJ Hernandez’s arrest
Bristol, CT8 hours ago
Police name suspect in Waterbury social club killing
Waterbury, CT11 hours ago
Man arrested for hitting woman, child at Target in Manchester
Manchester, CT2 days ago
Authorities ID pedestrian killed by Stamford police vehicle
Stamford, CT7 hours ago
Clothing Thief Made Off with 2 Grand in Merchandise
Bronx, NY12 days ago
Sterling woman arrested for allegedly driving erratically, drug possession
Plainfield, CT19 hours ago
East Hartford police search for person who shot and killed man outside apartment building
East Hartford, CT3 days ago
2 charged with vehicle theft, drug possession in South Windsor
South Windsor, CT2 days ago
New York man caught driving stolen car in Ledyard
Ledyard, CT1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy