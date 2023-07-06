Hot Springs approves budget in seconds; no change to property tax rate

HOT SPRINGS - The Hot Springs Town Board and Mayor Abby Norton did not need long to approve its 2023-24 budget in a special meeting late last month, as the board met for less than one minute, according to Norton.

The budget reflects no change to the tax rate, which will remain at $0.48 per $100.

The reate is based on an estimated rate collection of 97.65%, according to the budget ordinance.

Tax Collector Laura Holloway announced in the town board's July 3 meeting that the town had a higher than 99% tax collection rate for 2022-23.

Norton praised Holloway for her hard work.

"Our tax collector, Laura Holloway, has worked hard and it shows. As of June 30 th , 2023, our collection rate for taxes is 99.35%," Norton said.

The budget calls for $644,175 in expenditures.

The highest expenditure is allotted to street and garbage collection, with more than $165,000 in appropriations.

According to the budget ordinance, more than $300,000 of the revenue comes from the 2022-23 property taxes.

The town also estimated $180,000 in revenues from the local option sales tax.

The total appropriations for the 2023-24 year:

Street and garbage collection - $165,000.

Finance office - $155,000.

Police department - $105,000.

Fire department - $31,000.

Community center - $31,000

Debt service - $24,000.

Powell Street fund - $23,000.

Planning and zoning - $2,000.

Welcome Center - $1,000.

According to Norton, the town has added a part-time administrator position and will be taking applications for that position within the next month or so.

The town has also added another part-time police officer, Norton said.

The mayor said Hot Springs has set aside funds to begin renovations and updates to the community center .

"As mayor, I would like to thank our present governing board for working hard to bring Hot Springs to financial viability, Also, the town employees, both paid and volunteer, and our citizens," Norton said. "We are all a team and I see great things for the future of Hot Springs."

Water and Sewer Fund

The town's Water and Sewer Fund budgets $341,500 in appropriations.

The breakdown is as follows:

Water and sewer operations - $300,000.

Water and sewer administration - $27,000.

Contingency - $15,000.

