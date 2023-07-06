$26,000 a month? Here are 5 high-paying NC state jobs (some let you work remotely)

The state of North Carolina currently has over 1,100 job openings listed online — including some that offer six-figure salaries.

If you’re searching for a new job, or if you’re just curious about the salaries some state employees are making these days, we’ve compiled some of the highest paying state jobs that are currently open (as of July 6) and listed on the state’s job postings site. Some jobs are remote or hybrid.

Below, you’ll find each job’s title, a description of the position and a link to the posting, where you can find more information about the job and apply.

You can find the full, searchable list of all current openings at governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina .

Physician Manager

• Job title: Physician Manager

• Job location: Lenoir County, NC

• State department: Department of Health and Human Services

• Job description: “Caswell Developmental Center, a 300+ bed Intermediate Care Facility that serves adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, is recruiting for a Physician Manager position. The Physician Manager is delegated with the responsibility to ensure all residents at Caswell Developmental Center receive quality care as it relates to medical issues.”

• Minimum education and experience requirements : Licensed to practice medicine in the state of North Carolina and one year of experience.

• Salary: $158,244 to $316,489 annually

• Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/3641175/physician-manager

• Note: If you’re looking for additional physician job postings with the state, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina and search “physician.”

Chief Financial Officer

• Job title: DST Investment Chief Financial Officer

• Job location: Wake County, NC

• State department: Department of State Treasurer

• Job description: “This position is the Executive level position responsible for all aspects of the financial reporting and management of public funds held by Investments, Unclaimed Property and Retirement for the State of NC.”

• Minimum education and experience requirements : Bachelors degree in accounting, or a degree in business administration, finance or public administration or a related discipline from an appropriately accredited institution with 24 semester hours of accounting coursework. Plus ten overall years of professional accounting/auditing experience, five of which were supervisory or management level.

• Salary: $163,000 to $245,000 annually

• Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/4103484/dst-investment-chief-financial-officer

• Note: If you’re looking for additional jobs in finance with the state, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina and search “finance.”

Special Deputy Attorney General

• Job title: Special Deputy Attorney General, Attorney IV, Appellate Post Conviction (60010328)

• Job location: Wake County, but telework is an option multiple days a week

• State department: Department of Justice

• Job description: “The primary purposes of this position are to (1) represent the State in state and federal post-conviction cases as assigned by the section head; (2) research and prepare the State’s briefs and present oral argument in complex criminal cases before the Supreme Court of North Carolina and the North Carolina Court of Appeals; and (3) implement all of the remaining duties and responsibilities of the organizational unit as detailed above. “

• Minimum education and experience requirements : Licensed to practice law by the North Carolina State Bar and four years of progressively responsible professional legal experience.

• Salary: 89,775 to $201,994 annually

• Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/4096298/special-deputy-attorney-general-attorney-iv-appellate-post-conviction-60010328

• Note: If you’re looking for additional attorney job postings with the state, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina and search “attorney.”

Data Analytics Director

• Job title: Data Analytics Director (Pos #60008825)

• Job location: Wake County, but this is a flexible/hybrid position

• State department: Office of the State Auditor

• Job description: “Oversee two data analytics teams that provide a full range of data services. Our work is important because data analytics discovers and analyzes patterns, identifies anomalies, and extracts other useful information in data underlying or related to the subject matter of an audit (or program) through analysis, modeling, and visualization for the purpose of planning or performing an audit.”

• Minimum education and experience requirements : Bachelor’s degree with 24 semester hours in accounting and 12 semester hours in information technology or computer & information security from an appropriately accredited institution. Plus five years of experience in auditing/accounting or information technology/computer security, one of which must have been functioning as an audit lead or supervisor. Or an equivalent combination of education and experience.

• Salary: $83,746 to $188,429 annually

• Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/4108338/data-analytics-director-pos-60008825

• Note: If you’re looking for additional data analyst job postings with the state, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina and search “data analyst.”

Actuary

• Job title: Actuary - Property & Casualty

• Job location: Wake County, but this is a flexible/hybrid position

• State department: Department of Insurance

• Job description: “This position works independently to provide technical support to the Chief Actuary and the Company Services Group and assists with the actuarial reviews and examination of P&C insurers and Risk retention Groups.”

• Minimum education and experience requirements : Bachelor’s degree in mathematics, business, or closely related field from an appropriately accredited institution. Plus four years of professional actuarial experience and Associate status in the Casualty Actuarial Society (CAS).

• Salary: $83,746 to $188,429 annually with a potential $4,000 sign-on bonus

• Link to job posting: governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina/jobs/4097034/actuary-property-casualty

• Note: If you’re looking for additional psychiatrist job postings with the state in the communications field, visit governmentjobs.com/careers/northcarolina and search “psychiatrist.”

Triangle Asked & Answered: What do you want to know?

Have a question about something in our community? The News & Observer’s Service Journalism team wants your questions for our Triangle Asked & Answered series. Reach out to us by filling out this form or by sending an email to ask@newsobserver.com.

No, that flat squirrel in your yard isn’t dead. It’s just splooting. Here’s why

Durham, NC restaurant is No. 1 in Yelp’s Top 100 list. See all Triangle winners.