Story of Man Who Flew 23 Million Miles on a United Airlines Lifetime Pass Is Almost Unbelievable

Lifetime passes are a popular marketing gimmick, enticing customers to purchase ample access to anything from Disney World visits to Olive Garden pasta bowls. But few people have spun any unlimited pass into riches and fame quite like Tom Stuker.

See, back in the day, several prominent airlines offered pricey lifetime flying passes, including United Airline s. On TikTok, @rocabusiness told the story of Tom Stuker, the man who used his United lifetime pass to the fullest.

Tom Stuker (misnamed Brandon in the video) had to pony up a lot of dough to buy his first-class unlimited lifetime flying pass from United Airlines- $290,000! And that was back in 1990: adjusting for inflation, that sum is worth just under $675k today. But despite the huge upfront cost, Stuker was able to get his money's worth many times over.

Simply wracking up 23 million air miles in first class would have been more than his money's worth, but that wasn't all. Stuker was incredibly still earning points on those flights; and since his flights were free , he put those points towards countless other things including cruises , gift cards, and even winning an auctioned appearance on Seinfeld ! His purchase might be the single best travel investment that I have ever heard of.

While other passengers bought these passes before they were phased out, Brandon Stuker was undoubtedly the guy who stretched his the farthest. His costly investment has now earned him millions of dollars worth in travel for free, both in the air and by sea.

He's spent a lot of his life up in the skies, and he's experienced both good and bad things on his adventures. Stuker told the Washington Post that he's traveled to over 100 different countries and taken his wife on over 120 different honeymoons- but he's also seen four people die on airplanes, all from heart attacks. I suppose when you fly over 23 times the length of the Apollo 11 space mission , there's no telling what you'll witness along the way.

And while Stuker may have essentially fleeced United Airlines out of millions of dollars over the years, they still honor his pass and treat him like a king to this day. In fact, when he hit his 20 million mile mark back in 2019, United Airlines celebrated the event with champagne and an impromptu speech from the man himself. Tom Stuker has flown more miles than anyone else in history, and it's all thanks to one very savvy investment all the way back in 1990!

For more WanderWisdom updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !

Have you had a funny, interesting, or just highly memorable experience while traveling? We'd love for you to submit a video of your travels for a chance to be featured on WanderWisdom and our social channels! Click here to upload your clip and share your adventures with the world.