Bucs star sends warning after Tom Brady’s departure

No Tom Brady, no problem for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says cornerback Carlton Davis.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback’s retirement after last season leaves a huge void for the Bucs. The team brought in Baker Mayfield as the new QB1, and while he’s a nice guy, he’s never been mistaken for Brady.

Given that transition, many analysts expect Tampa Bay to struggle this season, with 6.5 wins being the current over/under betting line.

Davis begs to differ. The six-year veteran told Go Long’s Tyler Dunne that the rest of the NFL is in for a “rude awakening.”

“We’re about to do it to ‘em,” Davis said. “Anybody who feels we’ve lost Tom — and lost something — is going to be in for a rude awakening. A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it’s a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful.

“We still have those components. And I’m only getting better.”

A bold statement, sure, but July is a month for bold predictions in the NFL, where even the worst teams have players predicting a Super Bowl run. Dunne asked Davis to clarify what he meant by “rude awakening.”

“We’re going to wreck ****,” Davis said. “Like, wreck **** . Interceptions. Turnovers. Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made.”

Davis is definitely confident the Bucs will make some noise in the mediocre NFC South. He doesn’t have a very high opinion of the division.

“And our ******* division is worse than what it was before. So, we run through the division. Get to the playoffs. Run through the playoffs and it’s the Super Bowl.”

As noted earlier, every NFL team has someone in July predicting a Super Bowl run.

[ GoLongTD.com ]

