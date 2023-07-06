Open in App
The Comeback

Bucs star sends warning after Tom Brady’s departure

By Arthur Weinstein,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KDD3w_0nIDvQTe00

No Tom Brady, no problem for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, says cornerback Carlton Davis.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion quarterback’s retirement after last season leaves a huge void for the Bucs. The team brought in Baker Mayfield as the new QB1, and while he’s a nice guy, he’s never been mistaken for Brady.

Given that transition, many analysts expect Tampa Bay to struggle this season, with 6.5 wins being the current over/under betting line.

Davis begs to differ. The six-year veteran told Go Long’s Tyler Dunne that the rest of the NFL is in for a “rude awakening.”

“We’re about to do it to ‘em,” Davis said. “Anybody who feels we’ve lost Tom — and lost something — is going to be in for a rude awakening. A rude awakening. Tom was a great addition for us, but obviously it’s a team sport. Obviously, you need components to be successful.

“We still have those components. And I’m only getting better.”

A bold statement, sure, but July is a month for bold predictions in the NFL, where even the worst teams have players predicting a Super Bowl run. Dunne asked Davis to clarify what he meant by “rude awakening.”

“We’re going to wreck ****,” Davis said. “Like, wreck **** . Interceptions. Turnovers. Plays will be made. I will say. Plays. Will. Be. Made.”

Davis is definitely confident the Bucs will make some noise in the mediocre NFC South. He doesn’t have a very high opinion of the division.

“And our ******* division is worse than what it was before. So, we run through the division. Get to the playoffs. Run through the playoffs and it’s the Super Bowl.”

As noted earlier, every NFL team has someone in July predicting a Super Bowl run.

[ GoLongTD.com ]

The post Bucs star sends warning after Tom Brady’s departure appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tampa, FL newsLocal Tampa, FL
Tom Brady new girlfriend finally revealed
Tampa, FL2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
49ers make huge decision on Brock Purdy
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Arch Manning family called out for lies
Austin, TX1 day ago
Bradley Cooper sends brutal message to Tom Brady, new girlfriend
Los Angeles, CA16 hours ago
Travis Kelce sends clear message to Taylor Swift
Kansas City, MO16 hours ago
Colorado player reveals brutality of Deion Sanders practices
Boulder, CO1 day ago
WNBA star arrested for domestic violence incident
Las Vegas, NV13 hours ago
The 10 best Alabama Crimson Tide football players of all time
Tuscaloosa, AL2 days ago
MLB world reacts to insane grand slam robbery
Chicago, IL1 day ago
CFB world reacts to insane Ohio State news
Columbus, OH1 day ago
MLB world reacts to Braves’ absurd triple-play
Boston, MA1 day ago
Bronny James suffers sudden cardiac arrest
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
NFL star receiver reaches settlement after terrible incident
Miami, FL2 days ago
World reacts as Taylor Swift forces major NFL stadium change
San Francisco, CA2 days ago
Olivia Dunne reveals truth about LSU classes
Baton Rouge, LA1 day ago
Cincinnati Reds open to trading Rookie of the Year
Cincinnati, OH2 days ago
Elly De La Cruz makes Brewers pay for video board trash talk
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy