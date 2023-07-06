Open in App
The Comeback

Nationals manager furious at Elly De La Cruz home run antics

By Kevin Harrish,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27uTAz_0nIDvOxQ00

During Wednesday night’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and the Washington Nationals, there was a small controversy involving the bat of star rookie Elly De La Cruz – and it led to a bold celebration from De La Cruz later in the game, and Nationals manager Dave Martinez was not a fan.

In the second inning, Dave Martinez asked umpires to check the bat knob of Elly De La Cruz to make sure it was legal. The umpires initially told De La Cruz to remove a knob from the end of his bat – a covering for a sensor that tracks metrics on bat swings – but later deemed the knob legal and allowed him to put it back on.

Once it was deemed legal, De La Cruz launched a 455-foot home run into right-center field in his very next at bat. And before he began his trot around the bases, he mocked the bat investigation – pointing to the knob on the end of his bat as he looked at the umpire, mockingly suggesting he check it again.

Martinez was not happy with the celebration, saying after the game that he “didn’t like his antics.”

“I love the way he plays the game. I didn’t like his antics after he hit the home run,” Martinez said according to The Athletic. “We can do without that. He’s only got two weeks in the big leagues. But he’s gonna be a good player.”

The Reds ultimately won the game 9-2.

[ The Athletic ]

The post Nationals manager furious at Elly De La Cruz home run antics appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Elly De La Cruz makes Brewers pay for video board trash talk
Milwaukee, WI2 days ago
MLB world reacts to Braves’ absurd triple-play
Boston, MA1 day ago
MLB world reacts to insane grand slam robbery
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Travis Kelce sends clear message to Taylor Swift
Kansas City, MO15 hours ago
NFL world reacts to brutal Cowboys news
Dallas, TX2 days ago
Tom Brady new girlfriend finally revealed
Tampa, FL2 days ago
WNBA star arrested for domestic violence incident
Las Vegas, NV12 hours ago
Bradley Cooper sends brutal message to Tom Brady, new girlfriend
Los Angeles, CA15 hours ago
Colorado player reveals brutality of Deion Sanders practices
Boulder, CO1 day ago
Giant Squirrel Sighting Explained
Alameda, CA5 days ago
Arch Manning family called out for lies
Austin, TX1 day ago
NFL world reacts to insane Tom Brady, Raiders news
Tampa, FL13 hours ago
World reacts to insane Donald Trump romantic gesture
Bedminster Township, NJ2 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA19 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy