Spencer Strider is Clemson's first All-Star since 1994.

Spencer Strider, starting pitcher for the Atlanta Braves, has ended a long drought for the Clemson baseball program. Not since 1994 has a former player been given the honor of being named All-Star at the Major League level. Jimmy Key, a 4-time all-star for the New York Yankees was the last man to accomplish that feat. Strider and Key both join Billy O'Dell, 2-time all-star for the Detroit Tigers , as the only 3 former Clemson players to play in the game.

Strider's Clemson career was cut short due to an injury during his sophomore campaign in 2019 and a shortened 2020 season due to COVID. However, during the flamethrower's time as a Tiger, he was named to the freshman All-American team and then showed his growth as he struck out 19 batters in only 12 innings of work his last year. Strider was then drafted as a 4th round pick by the Braves before eventually becoming the runner-up to his own Braves teammate, Michael Harris, for National League Rookie of the Year in 2022.

After another solid performance on Sunday, in which he gave 6.2 strong innings of work only allowing 2 runs on 6 hits and a lone walk, Strider solidified his position even further as one of the NL's best. The young star is leading the majors in strikeouts with

The Clemson Baseball Twitter account posted a huge congratulations to Strider yesterday evening once the announcement was made. The program now hopes these posts can become more of a tradition than unique celebrations.