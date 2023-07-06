Open in App
WPRI 12 News

Garbage truck catches fire in Rehoboth

By Allison Shinskey,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Gn6Ix_0nIDv4O900

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters knocked down a garbage truck fire in Rehoboth Thursday afternoon.

The truck caught fire on Dean Street , which was closed for some time as firefighters worked to get it under control.

It’s unclear it anyone was injured and the cause is unknown at this time.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CwNSU_0nIDv4O900
    (Courtesy: Rehoboth Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pNt0Z_0nIDv4O900
    (Courtesy: Rehoboth Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZXrTb_0nIDv4O900
    (Courtesy: Rehoboth Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10lcdO_0nIDv4O900
    (Courtesy: Rehoboth Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UfHeP_0nIDv4O900
    (Courtesy: Rehoboth Fire Department)
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44O7MW_0nIDv4O900
    (Courtesy: Rehoboth Fire Department)

