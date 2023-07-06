Garbage truck catches fire in Rehoboth

REHOBOTH, Mass. (WPRI) — Firefighters knocked down a garbage truck fire in Rehoboth Thursday afternoon.

The truck caught fire on Dean Street , which was closed for some time as firefighters worked to get it under control.

It’s unclear it anyone was injured and the cause is unknown at this time.

(Courtesy: Rehoboth Fire Department)

