TikTok and 5 content creators ask federal judge to block Montana from banning app

1 of 3 |

FILE - In this photo provided by the Montana Governor’s Office, Republican Gov. Greg Gianforte signs a law banning TikTok in the state, Wednesday, May 17, 2023, in Helena, Mont. TikTok and five content creators who have filed lawsuits against the state arguing the ban is unconstitutional asked on judge on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to issue a temporary injunction to block the law before it takes effect in January. ( (Garrett Turner/Montana Governor’s Office via AP, File)

ASSOCIATED PRESS

2 of 3 |

FILE - Adam Botkin, a football TikTok influencer, edits a video for a post at a Chipotle Mexican Grill while eating dinner in Missoula, Mont., on Wednesday, May 3, 2023. TikTok and five content creators who have filed lawsuits against the state arguing the ban is unconstitutional asked on judge on Wednesday, July 5, 2023, to issue a temporary injunction to block the law before it takes effect in January. ( (AP Photo/Tommy Martino, File)