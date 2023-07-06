Open in App
POLITICO

Titanic tourist sub operator appears to suspend operations

By Eric Bazail-Eimil,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aBwei_0nIDrxYL00
This photo provided by OceanGate Expeditions shows a submersible vessel named Titan used to visit the wreckage site of the Titanic. The wrecks of the Titanic and the Titan sit on the ocean floor, separated by 1,600 feet (490 meters) and 111 years of history. | OceanGate Expeditions/AP Photo

OceanGate Explorations is suspending operations, weeks after one of its tourist submersibles imploded en route to the site of the Titanic shipwreck, killing all five people on board.

A banner across the homepage of the company’s website now reads “OceanGate has suspended all exploration and commercial operations,” and the company’s website no longer allows visitors to access other pages. Screenshots collected by the Internet Archive show that the banner has been on the company’s website since at least Tuesday.

OceanGate did not immediately respond to requests for comment.



OceanGate has come under scrutiny in recent weeks after one of its subs, Titan, disappeared on a tourist excursion to the Titanic shipwreck site. After a multi-day search, the U.S. Coast Guard announced that the wreckage of the Titan had been found near the Titanic. Officials said they believed that the Titan imploded sometime during its descent, killing four tourists and the company’s founder and chief executive, Stockton Rush, who was aboard the Titan. Human remains have been recovered by the Coast Guard and salvage teams operating in the area.

