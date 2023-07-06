Open in App
The Wichita Eagle

Here’s where KU and K-State were picked to finish in preseason Big 12 football poll

By Kellis Robinett,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yjxYB_0nIDrWuq00

Preseason expectations have been set for Big 12 football.

The conference unveiled its media poll ahead of the 2023 season on Thursday, giving every team in the league extra motivation to either prove voters right or wrong.

Texas is the team that will enter the fall without any complaints. The Longhorns were picked to win the Big 12 heading into their final season as members of the conference. A grand total of 67 media members who regularly cover the league voted in the poll, and 41 of them gave their first-place vote to Texas.

Kansas State was a close second. The Wildcats received 14 votes for first place and edged out Oklahoma for the No. 2 spot in the poll.

That is more respect than K-State is accustomed to receiving in the preseason poll. It had never previously been picked to finish higher than third since the Big 12 eliminated divisions in 2011.

The Wildcats will try to defend their Big 12 championship this season.

Oklahoma (3), Texas Tech (4) and TCU (5) rounded out the top five, with each of them receiving multiple votes for first place. The only other first-place vote went to Oklahoma State, which was slotted in seventh.

It is rare for that many teams to receive consideration for first place, which suggests this could be a wide-open season for Big 12 teams.

The Kansas Jayhawks were picked in the middle of the pack. A day after quarterback Jalon Daniels was picked as preseason Big 12 Offensive Player of the Year , his team was picked to finish ninth in the league standings.

KU came in above Iowa State, BYU, Houston, Cincinnati and West Virginia.

Big 12 Preseason Football Poll for 2023

1. Texas (41)

2. K-State (14)

3. Oklahoma (4)

4. Texas Tech (4)

5. TCU (3)

6. Baylor

7. Oklahoma State (1)

8. UCF

9. Kansas

10. Iowa State

11. BYU

12. Houston

13. Cincinnati

14. West Virginia

First place votes in parentheses.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Kansas State newsLocal Kansas State
Watch: Candidates for Wichita mayor debate Thursday
Wichita, KS6 days ago
Kansas author, columnist and lover of western music dies at age 68
Wichita, KS4 days ago
All-Metro girls track and field team: Wichita Eagle honors top athletes from 2023 season
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
K-State Q&A: Why aren’t alternate uniforms a priority for Wildcats football team?
Manhattan, KS5 days ago
Why Chris Klieman thinks Kansas State has two quality quarterbacks behind Will Howard
Manhattan, KS6 days ago
Kansas State Wildcats alumni team cruises in first round of The Basketball Tournament
Manhattan, KS6 days ago
AfterShocks tap into Wichita State Roundhouse magic for 21-point comeback win at TBT
Wichita, KS4 days ago
Wichita man killed after his vehicle is hit from behind on I-135, trooper says
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Swimmers appear to float over Douglas in glass-bottom hotel pool finally filled a week ago
Wichita, KS6 days ago
After opening, business learned it’s not allowed in Old Town, but it may get to stay
Wichita, KS1 day ago
‘I keep my word’: Fred VanVleet adds cherished memory in latest return to Wichita State
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Wichita sues developers, alleging broken promises to repay incentives for shopping center
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Two people found dead in west Wichita home; standoff ends peacefully
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Authorities identify Wichita man after body is recovered from Oklahoma lake on Sunday
Wichita, KS3 days ago
Wichita therapy practice grows without trying, and here’s why that’s not a bad thing
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Wichita home-cooking restaurant opens as fried chicken place next door temporarily closes
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Wichita water park to reopen at reduced rates Friday after being vandalized twice
Wichita, KS1 day ago
9-month-old with second-degree burns among 39 injured by fireworks, Wichita official says
Wichita, KS6 days ago
Police investigate after 14-year-old is shot, killed near downtown Wichita
Wichita, KS1 day ago
Warren Old Town is dead, but local film fan hopes she can lure another coveted movie house
Wichita, KS5 days ago
Turnovers doom AfterShocks in first TBT loss in a game at Wichita State since 2019
Wichita, KS19 hours ago
Wichita man sentenced for killing 55-year-old woman in her apartment during break-in
Wichita, KS5 days ago
It hit 102 degrees Tuesday in Wichita. Look for more sizzling heat this week into next
Wichita, KS1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy