8 News Now

NBA Summer League, first-ever NBA Con open in Las Vegas Friday

By Caroline Bleakley,

20 days ago



LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The NBA Con will open in Las Vegas on Friday, July 7 and it will include some big former and current NBA players. It’s taking place in conjunction with the start of the NBA Summer League which is already sold out for Friday, according to the NBA.

Wembymania selling out Las Vegas, as Spurs rookie ‘can’t wait’ for Summer League debut

That’s the night Victor Wembanyama, the No. 1 overall pick, is expected to make his debut for the San Antonio Spurs when the team plays the Charlotte Hornets who have the No. 2 overall pick, Brandon Miller. The games, which are being played at both the Thomas & Mack Center and Cox Pavilion, wrap up with the championship game on July 17. You can get tickets at this link .

Celebrating Hoops & Culture: The Official “NBA Con” Line-Up

At the same time, NBA Con, will make its debut at Mandalay Bay Convention Center. There will be meet and greets with some NBA players, unique merchandise, panel discussions, music, and podcasts.

Tickets start at $30. You can buy tickets at this link .

