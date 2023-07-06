Open in App
Eaton Rapids rehab center saves MSU falcon from injuries

By Skyler Ashley,

20 days ago

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) — A local animal rehabilitation and rescue center was able to save an injured falcon that had been banded by Michigan State University.

The MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club announced one of its banded peregrine falcons, named Pickles, will survive its injuries suffered in an accident, but will not be released back into the wild.

Pickles is one of four falcon chicks that were banded by the MSU Fisheries and Wildlife Club and the Michigan DNR back in May.

The club thanked the Wildside Rehabilitation Center in Eaton Rapids for treating Pickles’ injuries and said he will be kept in captivity and trained as a falcon ambassador.

The falcon program was started by the MSU club in 2021, with a falcon nest box placed atop Spartan Stadium.

