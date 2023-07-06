Jets Sign Defenceman Dylan Samberg to Two-Year Contract

Samberg and the Jets opted to go with a two-year, $2.8 million deal that will see the 24-year-old make an annual average value of $1.4 million.

Suiting up in 63 games for Winnipeg last year, in what was his first full NHL season, Samberg collected two goals, eight points and 25 penalty minutes in the process.

The 2017 second round pick (43rd overall) played a stellar campaign within the Jets' bottom-four defenders, carving out a shutdown role as the season wore on.

He spent the 2020-21 season solely with the American Hockey League's Manitoba Moose, before splitting time between the Jets and the AHL in 2021-22. In 64 AHL games, the Hermantown, Minnesota product put up one goal, 19 points and 39 penalty minutes.

He recently suited up for the United States at the 2023 IIHF World Championship, where he scored once, assisted three times and added four penalty minutes in four games. He has both bronze and silver IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship medals to his name from the 2018 and 2019 runnings of the tournament, respectively.

Prior to turning pro, Samberg suited up for three years at University of Minnesota-Duluth. He scored nine goals, 53 points and added 96 penalty minutes in 109 NCAA games.

This new two-year deal is a significant raise from his entry-level contract, to which he had been making $925K annually at the NHL level, and $70K in the minors. Samberg has an estimated career earnings of $1.65 million.