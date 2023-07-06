You Can Save Up to 90% on These 7 Streaming Services Through Prime Day Deals

You may already be aware that Prime Day is coming up next week. On July 11 and July 12, Prime subscribers can score members-only deals on electronics, clothes, kitchen items, everyday essentials, and more. But Amazon has plenty of early deals to shop, too. If you've been thinking about adding a new streaming service to your rotation, Amazon could help you save money. The online retailer has several streaming services discounted for Prime members, and you could save up to 90% by taking advantage of these offers now through July 12.

Get more streaming content at a discount with these deals

Subscribing to streaming services can be an excellent option if you're looking for affordable entertainment options that you can enjoy at home and while on the go while you work to reach your personal finance goals. Here are a few streaming service deals that are available to Amazon Prime members now through July 12, 2023:

AMC+: $4.49 monthly for two months, then $8.99 monthly. Cinemax: $0.99 monthly for two months, then $9.99 monthly. Hallmark Movies Now: $0.99 monthly for two months, then $5.99 monthly. Paramount+: $5.99 monthly for two months, then $11.99 monthly. PBC Documentaries: $0.99 monthly for two months, then $11.99 monthly. PBC Kids: $0.99 monthly for two months, then $4.99 monthly. Starz: $0.99 monthly for two months, then $9.99 monthly.

If you plan to subscribe to any of the streaming services above, make a note on your calendar to check in with yourself in two months so you can decide if you want to continue paying for these services at the regular price. If you don't do this, you may be surprised when you see you were billed for the usual subscription amount when your credit card statement arrives.

Other early Prime Day deals you may want to shop

These aren't the only discounted finds available on Amazon. We've written about some of the best Prime Day deals to help you plan for the big shopping event. Here are a few resources you may want to review as you prepare to shop the best deals:

Don't ignore your finances while you shop Prime Day deals

Prime Day is a major can't-miss event for many people who like shopping online. If you have a Prime membership, you may want to take advantage of a deal or two to keep more money in your checking account . But it's important to review your budget before shopping.

You don't want to overspend or put yourself at risk of accumulating credit card debt . Knowing how much you can afford to spend and going in with a plan can help you stay on track as you shop. Check out our free personal finances resources for additional ways to save money.

