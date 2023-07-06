Rutgers basketball recruiting: Darius Adams, New Jersey’s top ranked player, is changing schools

Class of 2025 recruit Darius Adams is moving schools. The four-star recruit is the top-ranked player in New Jersey in his class and is a Rutgers basketball recruiting target.

Adams, who played last year for Manasquan High School (Manasquan, N.J.), announced on Thursday that he will be attending La Lumiere . The prep school is located in La Porte, IN.

He is a consensus top 50 player in the nation and is ranked New Jersey’s top player by On3 , Rivals and ESPN. Adams holds offers from Florida State, Fordham, St. John’s, Seton Hall, Syracuse and Rutgers among others.

The 2024 recruiting class for Rutgers is ranked second in the nation. It currently has Airious Bailey, a five-star forward who is the highest-ranked commit in program history.

Also in the class are a pair of four talents in forward Bryce Dortch and center Lathan Sommerville .

Getting in early with Adams is certainly a priority for Rutgers and head coach Steve Pikiell. Being able to land New Jersey’s top player would certainly set the tone for the 2025 recruiting class.

The move of schools was retweeted by his sister, Destiny Adams, who came to Rutgers this spring in the transfer portal. Destiny was a former four-star recruit who played the last two seasons at North Carolina .

