Open in App
UPI News

LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne creates NIL fund to support female athletes

By Alex Butler,

20 days ago

July 6 (UPI) -- LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne, one of the top earners in college athletics, partnered with the Bayou Traditions collective to create a fund to support female athletes at the school, she announced Thursday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3hSojo_0nIDoBfA00
Gymnast Olivia Dunne said she formed an NIL fund to assist fellow female athletes at LSU with securing deals. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

The Livvy Fund, which accepts yearly, monthly and one-time donations, will provide the athletics with " exclusive industry tips and connections" from Dunne's network, according to the Bayou Traditions website.

Dunne, 20, makes an estimated $3.5 million from name, image and likeness (NIL) deals, according to on3.com's NIL valuations . The All-American gymnast maintains a following of nearly 12 million between her Instagram, TikTok and Twitter accounts.

"As a female student-athlete, I have been fortunate enough to build a strong social media following and establish valuable brand partnerships that have launched my career in ways I couldn't imagine," Dunne said in a news release.

"I am excited to build on this momentum by leveraging my connections and sharing my knowledge in the NIL space to create more opportunities for LSU female-student athletes, while emphasizing the importance of bringing NIL funds to women in college sports."

Dunne, who was introduced in April as a Sports Illustrated swimsuit model, told Sports Illustrated that she hopes the Livvy Fund is the "first of many" to support female athletes.

"I really hope to get as many women student athletes on board as I can," Dunne said. "I want to continue to elevate women's sports as a whole because they really deserve the same publicity as the men's.

"We do equal work, we put in equal time in our facilities every day and in school, so I feel like it would be right for this to be equal."

Dunne told the Full Send Podcast last week that she earned more than $500,000 from one of her NIL deals.

The Bayou Tradition collective also offers memberships for fans, with amounts ranging from $100 to $50,000 annually. According to the Internal Revenue Service, collectives " generate and pool revenue raised through contributions from a wide variety of sources, including boosters, businesses, fans and more."

Collectives are independent of schools and typically founded by alumni or supporters of athletic programs.

The NCAA's NIL policy went into effect in 2021, paving the way for athletes to generate revenue while competing at the collegiate level.

Incoming USC freshman Bronny James, Texas quarterback Arch Manning, USC quarterback Caleb Williams and LSU women's basketball star Angel Reese are among the other top earners in college sports.

NIL platform Opendorse estimates that 60% of NIL compensation went to college football players, with just 0.7% going to women's gymnastics through May 2023.

Men's basketball players received 19.2% of NIL compensation, compared to 9.2% for women's basketball players. Most athletes earned that money from social media advertisements.

This article originally appeared on UPI.com

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Texas State newsLocal Texas State
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Johnny Lujack, winner of 1947 Heisman Trophy and Notre Dame legend, dies at 98
South Bend, IN1 day ago
Powerball player's $1 million numbers came from store name, race cars
Hadley, MA1 day ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
Watch: Ohio police wrangle runaway emu
Columbus, OH10 hours ago
Coast Guard searching off Fla. for man who jumped from Carnival cruise ship
Melbourne, FL2 days ago
Burgers, Onion Rings, and Shakes Served with a Heaping Helping of History at the Oldest Diner in Florida, Angel's Diner
Palatka, FL3 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Arkansas woman receives $200,000 lottery ticket from stepdad
Greenbrier, AR10 hours ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
Georgia public health leader sounds alarm as report confirms spike in pregnancy-related deaths
Savannah, GA14 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy