Open in App
Larry Brown Sports

Kevin Durant jokingly issues ‘burner account’ challenge to fans

By Steve DelVecchio,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4MLoyh_0nIDnAkE00

Apr 6, 2023; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Phoenix Suns forward Kevin Durant (35) against the Denver Nuggets in the first half at Footprint Center. Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Kevin Durant has a history of getting into it with fans on social media, and it sounds like the Phoenix Suns star is planning to continue with that on the newest platform.

Meta, the parent company of Facebook, launched a new social media platform on Wednesday called Threads. The platform is supposed to compete with Twitter, which has always been Durant’s preferred vessel for defending himself against trolls. He even once appeared to do so with the use of a burner account .

On Thursday, Durant joked on Twitter that he is “on threads with the burner.” He told fans to “come find me.”

Durant was obviously joking, but no one would be surprised if he had burner accounts on Threads. After all, this is the same NBA Finals MVP who recently felt the need to jump into a Twitter spaces conversation and rip a few people . Why should a new platform be any different?

The post Kevin Durant jokingly issues ‘burner account’ challenge to fans appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Hawks could trade another top player?
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Report offers update on Bronny James’ health
Los Angeles, CA14 hours ago
Jayson Tatum channels Michael Jordan with load management speech
Boston, MA1 day ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
Aaron Hernandez’s brother DJ arrested over school shooting concerns
Bristol, CT1 day ago
Report: Jim Harbaugh likely to be suspended 4 games
Ann Arbor, MI1 day ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago
Imagine “Risking” $40 In A Slot Machine … Then Hitting A Jackpot For More Than $10 Million!
North Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
Atlanta mom has arm sewn to stomach in desperate attempt to save it after pitbull attack
Atlanta, GA19 days ago
Bret Bielema makes big addition to his Illinois coaching staff
Champaign, IL1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy