Open in App
WLOS.com

Suspect arrested, captured on camera during break-in; police searching for female accomplice

By Kristy Kepley-Steward,

20 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Deputies seize quarter-pound fentanyl, more; man facing felony drug charges for second time this year
Asheville, NC2 days ago
Multiple arrests made, citations issued during patrol of specific area of West Asheville
Asheville, NC1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy