Logan County father, son sentenced in volunteer fire department fraud case

LOGAN COUNTY, WV (WOWK) – The father and son at the center of a funding misuse scandal were both granted five years probation on Thursday in Logan County court.

Former Chapmanville Volunteer Fire Department Chief Thomas Perry and his son, Cody Perry, were both granted five years of probation. Thomas Perry must pay $16,000 in restitution and Cody Perry must pay $38,000.

Both received suspended sentences, meaning that if they break their probation, they will receive jail time. Thomas Perry would see no more than five years with a $10,000 fine and Cody Perry would see no more than 10 years.

“This sentence was well within the parameters of what we were anticipating for the type of charges that were brought in this case,” said John Tinney, Defense Attorney. “A criminal sentence does not necessarily mean that someone is going to prison, but it is definitely going to impose hardship on your life, and it is going to impose a hardship on both of these folks lives to make the financial restitution that is required of them.”

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

Subscribe Now

Breaking News

“I do feel for the families, but I also feel for the tax payers because that was their money and shouldn’t have been used for basically a slush fund for either of them,” said Lauren Plymale, a special prosecutor from the West Virginia State Auditors Office. “What we’re doing is trying to seek Justice based on somebody using money that they should not be using.”

A grand jury indicted both in September 2022 on five counts: two counts of embezzlement, conspiracy and two counts of fraudulent schemes. According to the indictment, the offenses happened between January 2015 and February 2021. Both pleaded guilty in May 2023

The investigation is just one of three that began in 2022 in volunteer departments in Logan County. Plymale was sworn in to handle those investigations.

The West Virginia State Auditor’s Office said last year that one of those cases involved Lisa Wimmer, the former fire department secretary at the Logan County Fire Department #2, and it led to a felony conviction.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOWK 13 News.