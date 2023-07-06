Kansas City man sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for kidnapping and murder

A Kansas City man was sentenced to nearly 50 years in prison for the 2021 kidnapping and murder of Gilberto Gutierrez, the Jackson County Prosecutor’s Office announced Thursday .

Ahmad R. Herring, 33, will serve 46 years in prison after he was found guilty in April for second-degree murder, first-degree kidnapping, first-degree robbery and two counts of armed criminal action.

Gutierrez, 52, had been reported missing the week before his body was found near a park at the intersection of 56th Terrace and Elmwood Avenue. Police said the body was wrapped in a blue tarp and had several stab wounds.

According to court records, Gutierrez’s family reported him missing the week before, when they found his bloody clothing and a zip tie inside a barn. His keys and phone were missing, but his car was still parked in the driveway.

One witness told police he talked to Gutierrez before he disappeared. A man called him from the victim’s cell phone later that day, demanding a $100,000 ransom in Gutierrez’s kidnapping.

Officials focused on a white Dodge Charger they believed was associated with Herring after reviewing surveillance footage and tips from community members. A witness also provided a photo of a vehicle which included a license plate.

Police attempted to pull over the car on May 14 and arrested Herring after a pursuit. They searched the vehicle and found receipts for drop cloths and bleach.

A DNA test also showed Herring’s DNA on the zip tie found at the barn. At the time of his arrest, Herring was on parole for a 2019 first-degree manslaughter charge.