Stanton couple arrested after child makes outcry

MIDLAND COUNTY, Texas ( KMID/KPEJ )- A Stanton couple was arrested earlier this week after investigators said they allegedly sent sexual messages to a young family member that made her uncomfortable. Byron Hayes, 40, has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and Indecency With a Child by Sexual Contact. Samantha Hayes, 33, has been charged with Online Solicitation of a Minor and Failure to Report.

According to court documents, on June 22, a Midland County Sheriff’s Office investigator received a call from Greenwood ISD about a possible sexual assault after a concerned parent said she found text messages between her child and another child known by the pseudonym XX. In those text messages, XX described messages she’d received from Byron about his fantasy to have a “threesome” with the child and Samantha.

In additional text messages sent from XX, she accused Byron of touching her inappropriately, buying her “thong” bikinis, stealing her panties, and saying he wanted to take her virginity.

In a forensic interview, the child told investigators that during a camping trip; she became uncomfortable when Byron and Samantha started sending messages to each other about sharing a bed and possibly having sex with the girl. In a message from Byron to Samantha, he reportedly said the young girl was “ready” and expressed that as soon as she had sex for the first time, she’d want it more often. Samantha reportedly replied to that message saying she’d show the girl “how to do it”.

The girl also told investigators that Byron would often steal her panties and send her pictures of panties and swimsuits he’d like her to wear. He even purchased one such suit, a mesh, see-through bathing suit that the girl said was “embarrassing” and she refused to wear it.

A search warrant was later executed, and all forms of electronic communication were investigated by MCSO. In text messages between Byron and Samantha, the couple allegedly spoke about sexual things they wanted to do to the child and how, together, they would teach her about sex.

Both Byron and Samantha were arrested on a warrant on July 3 and remained in the Midland County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon. Bond for Byron has been set at $100,000; bond for Samantha was set at $7,500.

The child in this case has reportedly gone to live with her father and is no longer sharing a home with the accused.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to ConchoValleyHomepage.com.