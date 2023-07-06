Open in App
11Alive

Rome police search for accused murder suspect after fatal apartment complex shooting

20 days ago
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Georgia State newsLocal Georgia State
Police: Child who was allegedly beaten until 'foaming at the mouth' is now out of coma, slowly recovering
Atlanta, GA2 days ago
Bondsman who failed to get Gwinnett sheriff arrested now facing GBI investigation himself
Lawrenceville, GA2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
She touched her daughter's cold body and realized she was gone. The 16-year-old died by suicide.
Atlanta, GA6 days ago
'I'll never valet again' | Metro Atlanta man's expensive car hit after valet driver takes joyride, wrecks it
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Woman found shot to death in northwest Atlanta parking garage identified, police say
Atlanta, GA1 day ago
Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta program offers stay-at-home moms the chance to work again
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy