Experts Say These 10 Counties In Idaho Have the Worst Bridges in the State

Did you know that the Hussaini Bridge in Northern Pakistan is regarded as one of the most dilapidated bridges worldwide? Shifting our focus closer to home, West Virginia, Iowa, and Rhode Island states possess the highest number of poorly-maintained bridges. Bridges play a crucial role in providing access to areas that would otherwise be impassable, and as a result, they endure significant traffic and necessitate impeccable upkeep.

Regrettably, not all bridges in the United States, particularly those in Idaho, meet the desired standards. Therefore, whether you have gephyrophobia or simply wish to ascertain the safety of bridges in your county, this article will delve into the counties in Idaho that experts identify as having the most deteriorated bridges.

10 Counties With Worst Bridges in Idaho

According to the Reason Foundation Annual Highway Report , Idaho finds itself among the bottom ten states (48th) in terms of capital and bridge disbursements. Idaho’s efforts to enhance its bridges and roads are significantly lacking compared to other states.

While structurally deficient bridges don’t always make them impassable or put users at risk right away, they do need upkeep or repairs. Deterioration of these bridges can lead to speed and weight restrictions on crossing vehicles, inconveniencing those who rely on them.

One such bridge in poor condition is situated on State Highway 33, spanning the Teton River in Madison County, Idaho. Despite its compromised state, this bridge accommodates the highest number of users, with an average of 22,000 individuals crossing it daily. However, Madison County is not alone in grappling with deteriorating bridges.

Keep reading to discover the counties identified by experts as having the most problematic bridges in Idaho. The information used to compile this list is derived from the USA TODAY bridge inspection report for Idaho.

1. Shoshone County

Shoshone County, also known as Silver Valley, is situated north of Twin Falls and holds a significant place in history due to its prosperous mining past. This county offers a range of captivating experiences, including lava fields, well-preserved historic buildings, and vibrant cowboy culture. Visitors to Shoshone can explore tourist attractions such as the Shoshone Ice Caves, renowned Shoshone Falls, the engaging Lost N Lava Cowboy Gathering and Art in the Park event, and the enchanting Black Magic Slot Canyon.

However, if you’re considering traveling to Shoshone, you might be worried about its well-maintained bridges. Unfortunately, Shoshone County has some of Idaho’s worst-maintained bridges. Thirty-two of the county’s 261 bridges, out of the total, were found to need repairs during the inspection period.

Two bridges were deemed unused, while 31 were classified as structurally deficient. Alarmingly, 11.11% of the bridges in Shoshone County were in poor condition, necessitating urgent attention and potential replacement.

Of the bridges evaluated, the one located on Cooper Pass Road over Canyon Creek received the poorest rating after structural assessment (STC 5711). Moon Pass over Squaw Creek received a fair rating, while FS Route No.338 over Bird Creek received a good rating in structure evaluation and deck geometry.

Shoshone County in Idaho has a concerning number of poorly maintained bridges. Out of the total 261 bridges, 32 were identified for repairs during inspections. ©ChicagoPhotographer/Shutterstock.com

2. Idaho County

Idaho County, situated in the north-central region of Idaho State, is the largest county in terms of area. This expansive county boasts stunning natural beauty, with the Salmon and Snake Rivers gracefully flowing through its territory. Visitors to Idaho County can engage in various recreational activities, including kayaking, fishing, boating, and even skiing in the winter.

Idaho County has 210 bridges in total, a large number given its size. The county has unfortunately earned a spot on the list of Idaho counties with the most problematic bridges since several of these bridges do not currently fulfill the required criteria. 13.33% of the bridges in Idaho County were found to need repairs after inspections. Ten of these bridges were found to be physically unsound, while six were judged to be in poor shape.

The bridge on Nicholes Road over Lawyer Creek, SW., Kamiah B, received the lowest rating owing to its structural deficiency. The bridge over Shebang Creek on Denver Road received a fair rating, meeting the required deck geometry standards but necessitating structural replacement. On the other hand, the bridge over Brushy Fork Creek on FDR 369 was ranked as good, surpassing the minimum criteria set for its evaluation.

Idaho County ranks among the counties with troublesome bridges, as 13.33% require repairs. Ten are physically unsound, and six are in poor condition. ©Altrendo Images/Shutterstock.com

3. Valley County

Located in west central Idaho State, Valley County is a rural county with many sites for recreational opportunities. Payette Lake, Ponderosa State Park, and Brundage Mountain Resort are among the popular destinations. Valley County gets its name from the Long Valley of the North Fork of the Payette River, which extends from Payette Lake to Cascade to Round Valley.

Valley County has a total of 143 bridges. During the inspection by USDOT, 27 bridges needed repair. Seven bridges were rated poor, while the other seven were structurally deficient.

The bridge over UPRR, N.F.K.Payette River on SH 55, is the worst, with the structural evaluation and deck geometry revealing it needs high-priority repair. The bridge over Lower Elk Creek on Elk Summit Road was fair, meeting the inspection criteria. The Lick Creek Road bridge over Hum Creek was rated good as it surpassed the minimum requirements.

Among Valley County’s 143 bridges, 27 were identified for repairs during the USDOT inspection. Seven were rated as poor, while another seven were found to be structurally deficient. ©06photo/Shutterstock.com

4. Adams County

Like Valley County, Adams County is also rural and the fifth-least populous in Idaho. This country has so much to do, especially during the winter season. Top tourist destinations in Adams County include Brundage Mountain ski area, Little Ski Hill, Hells Canyon Raft, Zims Hot Springs, and Zoller’s Outdoor Odysseys.

Unlike this county’s many outdoor activities sites, the bridges are not good. 18% of the 88 bridges located in Adam County need repair. Eleven were rated poor, while 13 were found to be structurally deficient.

The structure evaluation on the bridge over Middle FK Weiser on Fall Creek Road showed it was terrible and needed repair, while the deck geometry met minimum requirements. The bridge on Jackson Creek Road over Weiser River was fair-rated for meeting the structural evaluation standards but still needs immediate repairs on the deck. The bridge on Farrell Road over the W.BR.Goose Creek was the best in Adam County for meeting and exceeding evaluation criteria.

Out of Adam County’s 88 bridges, 18% require repairs. Eleven are rated poor, and 13 are deemed structurally deficient. ©NatalieSchorr/Shutterstock.com

5. Canyon County

Canyon County is the right place to call home. It’s the second most populous county in Idaho.

Unfortunately, Canyon County also has terrible bridges. With a total of 289 bridges, 15 bridges were faulty and needed repair. Nine bridges were rated poor, while the others were highlighted as structurally deficient.

The bridge over Indian Creek on 4th Avenue was rated poor for structurally deficient and needed repair, but its deck geometry superseded the minimum criteria. The bridge on Lewis Lane over New York Canal was rated fair, with the deck geometry exceeding expectations, but the structural deficient rating was poor and needed urgent intervention. The bridge over Deer Flat Highline CNL on Pecan Lane was one of the best in Canyon County. It met and exceeded the deck geometry and structural evaluation requirements, respectively.

The bridge over Indian Creek on 4th Avenue required repairs due to structural deficiencies, although its deck geometry met the minimum criteria. ©haveseen/Shutterstock.com

6. Bonneville County

Bonneville is located in southeast Idaho and part of the Upper Snake River Valley. It is the fourth-most populous county in Idaho State and the most populous in eastern Idaho. Fishing, camping, and kayaking are some of the outdoor activities you can explore in this county.

Bonneville is home to Idaho Falls, Grand Teton National Park, Jackson Lake, Idaho Falls Temple & Visitors Center, and Giant Eagle Waterfall Nest. Bonneville is often the best place to raise a family in Idaho. But, like every other county on this list, Bonneville also had the worst bridges in Idaho. With a total number of 212 bridges, the inspection found 23 bridges that needed repair. Six were rated poor, and ten were structurally deficient.

The bridge over Commissionary Road over Rainey Creek was rated as poor. The structural evaluation concluded it needed high-priority repairs, but the deck met the minimum criteria. The bridge over North Fork Willow CR on N 45th E was in fair condition as the deck met minimum requirements, but structural evaluation revealed the bridge was in poor condition. The bridge over Ririe Outlet CH Willow CR on Canal Road was among the best bridges in Bonnieville, as it was above structural evaluation requirements, but the deck needed high-priority corrective action.

Out of 212 bridges, 23 were found in need of repair during the inspection. Six were rated as poor, while ten were identified as structurally deficient. ©Cascade Creatives/Shutterstock.com

7. Boundary County

Located in the northern part of Idaho State, Boundary County gets its name because it borders Canada to the north, Montana to the east, and Washington to the west. Boundary County has impressive attractions, including Moyie Dam and River, beehive lakes , Roman Nose Lakes, Snow Creek Falls, and Boundary County Parks & Recreation.

Boundary County has a total of 83 bridges. During the inspection, 12 (14.46%) bridges were found to need repair. Nine bridges were rated poor, and nine others were structurally deficient.

The bridge over Blue Joe Creek Upper on FS Route 2546 was rated poor, with the structure meeting the evaluation standard but failing the deck geometry. The bridge on Big Bend Road over Parker Creek, Mortar BR, received a fair rating. It passed the structural evaluation but failed the deck geometry. FS Route No. 448 over Round Prairie Creek was among the best in Boundary County. The bridge passed both structural evaluation and deck geometry.

The bridge over Blue Joe Creek Upper on FS Route 2546 was rated as poor due to failing the deck geometry, despite meeting the evaluation standard. ©MyImages – Micha/Shutterstock.com

8. Custer County

Custer County would be a perfect residence if you would love to go for a mountain hike every weekend without going far from home. Located in central Idaho, Custer County is a rural mountainous area. Ranching, mining, and tourism are the main economic activities. This country has many sites, including Redfish Lake, Sawtooth Lake, Borah Peak, Stanley Lake, and Goat Lake .

Nevertheless, the county is also on the list of Idaho counties with the worst bridges. With a total of 122 bridges, the inspection reported 12 bridges needed collective action, nine were rated poor, and 13 were structurally deficient.

The bridge over Salmon River, SE Clayton, on Mule Shoe Mine road, was among the worst. It failed both the structural evaluation and deck geometry and required high-priority replacement. The bridge on Trealor Creek Road over Yankee Fork received a fair rating. The deck was as per requirement but failed on structural evaluation. The bridge over Little Lost River on Sand Canyon Road was among the best in the county. It exceeded the structural conditions and deck geometry.

The bridge over Salmon River, SE Clayton, on Mule Shoe Mine road, was in poor condition, failing both structural evaluation and deck geometry, necessitating immediate replacement. ©ddisq/Shutterstock.com

9. Gooding County

Located in Southern Idaho, Gooding is one of Idaho’s hidden gems. This County is on the Snake River Plain, north of the Snake River. Also known as the city of rocks, there is so much to see and do in Gooding besides rocks. From Niagara Springs Wildlife Management Area, Tea Kettle Cave, Lower Salmon Falls Dam, to Hagerman Valley Historical, you’ll have plenty to see.

However, this County also has worse bridges. During the inspection, Gooding County had 77 bridges. Nine bridges needed corrective action, five were rated poor, and ten were structurally deficient.

The bridge on 1700 South Road over the Big Wood River was one of the poor-rated bridges. The structural evaluation noted it was intolerable and needed immediate repair, but the deck met minimum requirements. The bridge over S. Gooding Main Canal on 2000 East Road was rated fair. The structure was terrible and needed repair but passed the deck geometry. The 1900 East Road over W Canal was among the best bridges in the county.

The bridge over S. Gooding Main Canal on 2000 East Road received a fair rating. On the other hand, the bridge on 1900 East Road over W Canal was considered one of the county’s top bridges. ©JaySi/Shutterstock.com

10. Lemhi County

Taking the last spot on Idaho’s state counties, Lemhi is rich in natural beauty and heritage. If you love hunting or fishing, this county offers many opportunities. Top Lemhi attractions include Salmon-Challis National Forest, Goldbug Hot Springs, Williams Lake, and Bell Mountain.

Lemhi bridges are not as deficient as some on this list. But out of 115 bridges in this county, 15 needed immediate repair, six were rated poor, and seven were structurally deficient.

The bridge over the Lemhi River (Bagley BR) on Viola Lane was among the poorly rated, though it met the minimum requirement of structural evaluation. It failed the deck geometry. The bridge on Peterson Ranch Road over Hayden Creek was rated fair. It failed the structural assessment and needed repair but passed the deck geometry. The bridge on Island Park Access over Salmon River (Island BR) was among the best bridges in Lemhi.

Lemhi County’s bridges show better conditions compared to others. Out of 115 bridges, 15 required immediate repair, with six rated poor and seven deemed structurally deficient. ©maradon 333/Shutterstock.com

Unveiling Idaho Counties With the Worst Bridges Based on Expert Review

Idaho is a beautiful state with plenty to see. If planning a trip to the state by road, you must wonder how safe the bridges are. Like most states in the country, there is always the good, bad, and the ugly. Fortunately, Idaho bridges are relatively okay. Even those termed structurally deficient are still usable and do not pose any imminent threat.

This article has noted the counties with the worst bridges, and hopefully, the relevant authorities will improve them. During the period under review, Shoshone County had two closed bridges, Gem and Kootenai Counties had one bridge closed. The relevant authorities should work with speed to restore the bridges.

