Open in App
WBBM News Radio

State of Illinois and AFSCME reach new deal

By Wbbm Newsradio,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Njr7L_0nIDkcRV00

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The state of Illinois and its largest employee union have reached a new tentative deal.

The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees represents thousands of state workers. The Union plans to meet with its members over the next couple of weeks to explain the tentative agreement and have a vote.

The old contract expires June 30. Governor Pritzker described the contract negotiations as friendly with each side knowing there was a deadline at hand. The agreement coincided with the start of the state's new fiscal year.

Listen to our new podcast Looped In: Chicago

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!

Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
It's not "Climate Change" causing catastrophic flooding, it's an environmentalist war on flood control doing the damage.
Montpelier, VT14 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK11 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy