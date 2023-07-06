State of Illinois and AFSCME reach new deal

(WBBM NEWSRADIO) --The state of Illinois and its largest employee union have reached a new tentative deal.

The American Federation of State County and Municipal Employees represents thousands of state workers. The Union plans to meet with its members over the next couple of weeks to explain the tentative agreement and have a vote.

The old contract expires June 30. Governor Pritzker described the contract negotiations as friendly with each side knowing there was a deadline at hand. The agreement coincided with the start of the state's new fiscal year.

