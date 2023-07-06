Open in App
Mobile meth lab found at Florida Welcome Center on I-95 south, FHP and Nassau deputies responding

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff,

8 days ago

A mobile meth lab was found Thursday afternoon at the Official Florida Welcome Center on Interstate 95 southbound just south of the Florida-Georgia state line, authorities said.

The Florida Highway Patrol said it made a traffic stop for suspected illegal window tint and found the mobile meth lab at the welcome center. Two people, a 42-year-old female driver and a 41-year-old male passenger, have been detained, FHP said.

The two were headed to Apopka in Central Florida from Charleston, South Carolina, according to a release from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles.

FHP found “liquid and crystal methamphetamine along with the materials used to make both,” FLHSMV said.

The Nassau County Sheriff’s Office said that FHP asked for its deputies to assist in responding to the mobile meth lab.

Nassau County Fire Rescue also responded. Traffic to the welcome center was shut down and the center was evacuated.

A hazmat team responded to clean up the meth, which is hazardous and flammable.

The man and woman in the car were taken to the Nassau County Jail and will be charged with trafficking, possession, and manufacturing/production of methamphetamine.

FLHSMV said they will also face charges of introducing felony contraband into Florida, and the driver will be cited for illegal window tint.

Photos: Troopers, deputies, fire rescue respond to mobile meth lab at Florida Welcome Center

