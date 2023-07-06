Health Dept. report confirms 6 malaria cases

SARASOTA — The official count of malaria cases in Sarasota County is up to six, according to a report released Thursday by the Florida Health Department.

County officials said last week the two locally acquired cases were under investigation. The report, which covers the week of June 25-July 1, was released Thursday afternoon.

Four people were diagnosed and treated recently for malaria between late May and late June. The two additional cases did not have location information, but the other infections occurred in northern Sarasota County, conveyed by mosquitoes.

The county reported three clusters of mosquitoes that tested positive for malaria on June 1, 2 and 5.

The diseased mosquitoes found in northern Sarasota County are the plasmodium vivax mosquito. The type of mosquito flies in the late evening, usually between 8:30 and 9 p.m. and also at dawn.

Health officials said residents should check screens to make sure there are no holes, and to use mosquito repellent when outside, especially around dusk and in the early mornings. Children in strollers should be protected with netting.

Researchers have asked the public to take photos of mosquitoes and share them to help track and mitigate the potential spread of malaria. An app features an interactive map that allows users to analyze mosquitoes near them and around the world.

People with smartphones can serve as extra sets of eyes to help monitor these malaria mosquitoes, in locations and at a scale otherwise impossible via traditional mosquito trapping methods, health experts say.

By identifying the species of mosquito, the team can determine its potential for carrying diseases and alert local authorities, he said.

To download the mosquito ID dashboard visit, mosquitodashboard.org

For more information on mosquito management in Sarasota County or to spray technician make a home visit, call 941-861-5000.

For more information on malaria, call the CDC at 770-488-7788.