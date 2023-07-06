The Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant In South Carolina

Photo: Getty Images

Bucket lists may typically be filled with a person's travel desires or plans for the future, but some foodies have lists of restaurants around the country — or even around the world — that they hope to visit at some point in their life.

Using reviews, awards and first-hand experience, LoveFood searched around the the U.S. to find the restaurants that everyone needs to visit at least once, compiling a list of the best "bucket list" restaurant in each state, "from Michelin-starred fine dining restaurants and award-winning cuisine to historic diners and cafes."

So which must-try South Carolina restaurant made the list?

Husk

This coastal eatery serves Southern dishes with locally-sourced ingredients. Husk is located at 76 Queen Street in Charleston.

Here's what the site had to say:

"Award-winning restaurant Husk took on a new head chef, Raymond England , in 2022 resulting in a menu shake-up but you can still expect to find the best of Southern cuisine here. With a daily-changing menu depending on what their regional suppliers deliver, dining here is an exciting experience. Examples of what you may find on the menu include Nashville hot shrimp toast with peanut tartar sauce, cornmeal fried catfish with dirty rice, and Blue Ridge rabbit roulade with white grits."

Check out the full list at LoveFood to see more of the best bucket list restaurants around the country.