Fitch High School principal to resign to take new job

Groton ― Edward “Ted” Keleher, principal at Robert E. Fitch High School, said he plans to resign later this month to take a new job as principal of Quinebaug Middle College in Danielson.

Keleher, who started as principal at Fitch in September 2019, called it a tough decision to leave as he’s built a lot of great relationships in Groton and has enjoyed his four years here.

“It’s a tough decision to make but I could not be more appreciative of everyone that I’ve worked with and all the relationships that I built,” he said.

Keleher said the COVID-19 pandemic presented some unique challenges, but as a faculty and staff, they worked through it as best they could.

Among his proudest accomplishments, he said he counts getting through the pandemic, two successful New England Association of Schools and Colleges visits, and the implementation of the Navy National Defense Cadet Corps program, a precursor to a junior ROTC program.

“I just think the students at Fitch High School are just the best,” he said. “I think they’re absolutely fantastic, and I just really enjoyed working with them.”

Keleher, whose resignation is effective July 21, said he decided to leave because he is looking for a smaller setting at this time in his career. Quinebaug Middle College is a high school in Danielson run by EASTCONN Regional Education Service Center.

Keleher previously had served as principal of East Windsor High School and assistant principal at Bristol Eastern High School. He has taught and coached sports at Windsor High School and the Watkinson School in Hartford.

“Principal Keleher has served FHS well during the challenging years of the pandemic,” said Superintendent of Schools Susan Austin. “At the FHS graduation, Principal Keleher addressed the Class of 2023, ‘We began our journey together at Fitch four years ago, you were freshman, and I was a freshman principal.’ We wish him well in his new position.”

Austin said the district is working with the Connecticut Association of Boards of Education on the search for a new principal.

