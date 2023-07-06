Mashpee man charged with scamming victims out of $32K using East Boston apartment

In the rental scam, Timothy Andreev allegedly showed the apartment, collected deposits, and then cut off all contact with the prospective tenants .

A Mashpee man was arrested Wednesday for allegedly scamming victims out of thousands of dollars by showing an apartment in East Boston and collecting deposits before ignoring the prospective tenants.

Timothy Andreev, 40, was arrested just before 6 p.m. He was sought on eight warrants for charges of larceny by scheme, according to Boston police.

Over the past month, police received eight similar reports of fraud. Victims said they found an apartment for rent in East Boston using Facebook and contacted the person listing the apartment to arrange walkthroughs.

After being contacted, Andreev would allegedly show the unit and request deposits to secure the apartment. Victims were told that they would be able to pick up their keys at a later date, according to police.

But Andreev allegedly collected the deposits and then blocked the victims on online platforms. He would not return any of their calls, police said.

Andreev received a total of $32,000 in just a month with the scam, police said. He was located in Mashpee and arrested without incident. He is expected to be arraigned in East Boston District Court.

Police offered the following tips to avoid being victimized by similar schemes: