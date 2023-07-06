Report: Celtics are ‘not pursuing’ Damian Lillard, will offer Jaylen Brown supermax

"League sources continue to insist that Brown and the Celtics will eventually agree on a super-max deal"

Jaylen Brown Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The Celtics are not pursuing Damian Lillard, according to Adam Himmelsbach from The Boston Globe.

Things could change, Himmelsbach wrote, and it’s possible a three-team deal could open up options, but as of right now the Celtics are out of the Lillard sweepstakes.

Lillard, 32, asked for a trade from Portland this week. There are a number of teams interested in acquiring the seven-time All-Star guard, including the Miami Heat, which eliminated Boston from the playoff this year.

Miami is Lillard’s preferred destination, according to multiple reports.

Last month, during an appearance on The Last Stand with Biran Custer, Lillard called Miami a destination he’d “obviously” consider. He also mentioned Brooklyn as an option to consider because of his friendship with Mikal Bridges.

The Celtics have been active in the trade market this offseason, sending Marcus Smart to Memphis and Danilo Galinari to Washington in a three-team trade that landed Kristaps Porzingis. They’ve also traded Grant Williams to Dallas in exchange for multiple second-round picks.

Jaylen Brown has been mentioned as a potential trade piece to acquire Lillard, as Brown’s contract expires after next season, and bringing him back will likely carry a hefty price tag.

Himmelsbach reports that Brown hasn’t signed an extension yet, but a deal is expected to get done and that the sides are expected to talk during Summer League.

“The Celtics are not shopping their All-NBA forward,” Himmelsbach wrote. “They do not intend to make a low-ball offer to him. There have just been other matters for Brown’s camp and the Celtics to handle first. Sure, there will be some negotiations regarding incentives, but league sources continue to insist that Brown and the Celtics will eventually agree on a super-max deal.”

There was speculation that the Celtics could land Lillard without including Brown. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix said he thought the Celtics could get the deal done with a package that involved Rob Williams, Derrick White, and picks.

But for now. it appears the Celtics are not interested in making such a move for Lillard, according to Himmelsbach.