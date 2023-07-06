Open in App
Page Six

Jessica Simpson shows off her booty in $1,300 backless bedazzled jeans

By Margaret Abrams,

20 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ARv90_0nIDi18P00

This “Open Book” is letting it all hang out.

Jessica Simpson posed for a high-fashion spread as Bustle’s July cover star , trading her signature Daisy Dukes for a pair of jeans with a built-in crystal thong.

Her GCDS “half trousers” (the brand’s own words) originally retailed for $1,305 — but are currently on sale for $1,044, should you want to bare your buns in sparkly style à la Simpson.

The daring denim pants, which were originally modeled by Amelia Hamlin in the label’s runway show during Milan Fashion Week, were styled with a white ribbed Calle Del Mar bralette and briefs for the pop star’s shoot.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0rmNN8_0nIDi18P00
Jessica Simpson appeared on the cover of Bustle’s July digital issue in the bum-baring denim.
Daniella Midenge / Bustle / Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15oXDZ_0nIDi18P00
The backless style includes a built-in crystal thong.
GCDS
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mEgHY_0nIDi18P00
The pop princess talked to Bustle about “Newlyweds” and her brand.
Daniella Midenge / Bustle / Instagram
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yXV1Q_0nIDi18P00
The mom of three also denied rumors that she used Ozempic to lose weight.
Daniella Midenge / Bustle / Instagram

For more Page Six Style …

Elsewhere in the shoot, the “Newlyweds” alum, 42, poses in a white latex bra and briefs from Elisa Poppy and a cutout dress by Sir — all styled with layers of diamond jewelry from her own collection.

“This might be the last time I’m wearing it,” Simpson told Bustle of her beloved baubles in the accompanying interview, adding that she “might have to sell” them.

“I don’t have it in me to borrow money from my mother [again],” she added.

Simpson famously bought back her namesake brand for $54 million in 2021, using her own home as collateral, and admitted money’s been tight since.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OwiHC_0nIDi18P00
The “With You” singer wore her own jewelry, because she “might have to sell it” soon.
Bustle Daniella Midenge
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=45R22t_0nIDi18P00
Simpson has been open about her weight loss journey.
Daniella Midenge / Bustle

“In buying the brand back, I told her, if you’re sure you want to do this, you’re just going to have to tighten up your belt a little bit. You’re going to have to not live not quite as extravagantly,” Simpson’s mother, Tina, told the publication.

The “With You” singer also shut down rumors she used Ozempic to lose weight.

“It’s willpower,” she said. “Do people want me to be drinking again ?” the mom of three asked. “Because that’s when I was heavier. Or they want me to be having another baby? My body can’t do it.”

She added that she’s “fortunate to have been every size” over the years — “For [my] brand, understanding the women [who buy our products], and for my psyche.”

