Chapel Hill-Carrboro school leader condemns ‘abuse’ after superintendent gets court order

The Chapel Hill-Carrboro school board chair is condemning “personal attacks, obscenities and abuse” against any school official, after the superintendent obtained a temporary court order against a recent graduate and his father.

Superintendent Nyah Hamlett requested the order after a graduation-ceremony confrontation involving former student Hunter Klosty and his father, Kevin Klosty.

According to the order, as Hunter Klosty was passing Hamlett on the graduation stage he stopped, pointed his finger at her and called her a “plagiarizing (expletive).” After the ceremony, his father went up to Hamlett and also pointed his finger at her and told her “the investigation is going to begin,” according to a UNC police report of the altercation.

Six days later, Hamlett obtained a no-contact order pending a court hearing now scheduled for August 7.

‘Campaign of personal attacks’

School board Chair Rani Dasi’s statement, posted on social media Wednesday, doesn’t name the Klostys, but said the board condemns a student and parent’s “campaign of personal attacks” against Hamlett, the board and other school leaders.

The statement described a “pattern of rudeness, obnoxiousness and ominous language” on social media, emails and at school board meetings that included statements like “you are all so morally bankrupt it’s disgusting,” “the ride is just about to begin. Buckle up,” and “the time is ticking.”

“The CHCCS Board has always provided many avenues for parents and students to express their opinions and provide criticism, including periods for public comment at each Board meeting,” Dasi wrote. “But the Board will not tolerate personal attacks, obscenities or abuse directed toward our staff.”

Policies and hiring choices

In a previous interview with The News & Observer, Hunter and Kevin Klosty said what have been called personal attacks were instead criticisms of district policies, Hamlett and her hiring choices. This includes disagreements with how the district is spending money, how the school was dealing with a bus driver shortage and concerns about Hamlett’s doctorate dissertation being plagiarized.

In Hamlett’s court filing, she includes multiple emails sent to district officials by the Klostys and over 140 examples of social media comments made by the two.

Hunter Klosty and his father Kevin Klosty said the East Chapel Hill High graduate is being punished for their criticism of Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools policies and Superintendent Nyah Hamlett on social media and in emails.

The current court order prohibits Hunter and Kevin Klosty from posting about Hamlett on social media and being on any property owned by Chapel Hill-Carrboro City Schools.

In her statement, Dasi said the board encourages staff to report any future incidents to district officials right away.

“The Board emphatically denounces these and any behaviors which create a hostile environment and negatively impact the safety of our school community,” the statement reads. “We will continue to take any reasonable and necessary action to maintain the safety of our superintendent, all staff and students.”

The News & Observer asked the school district why Hamlett sought legal protection on her own, rather than using the school district’s attorney.

“Typically the district’s legal counsel advises the Board as a unit, so Dr. Hamlett pursued this matter on her own and kept the Board informed along the way,” district spokesperson Andy Jenks said by email. “Dr. Hamlett is grateful for the Board’s statement in support of all staff and students, denouncing any forms of abuse that create a hostile environment and negatively impact our school community.”

