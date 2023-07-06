GET SET: Wheelchair race coming up tonight on North College in Cedartown

The Cedartown Wheelchair 5K returns tonight for its 20th edition, and athletes are geared up and ready to go for the world’s fastest 5K road race.

There’s just a few hours left before roads close around the North College Street neighborhood, including North College from Fairmount Avenue to John Hand Drive, portions of John Hand Drive, Marshall Street, Wiley Road, Ellen Hand Circle, John Phillips Road, George West Road and North College Circle around the lake.

Road closures will be from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The race will kick off at 6 p.m. with the start line just north of Girard Avenue. Athletes in several divisions are taking part from around the globe as part of a trio of challenging races including the Peachtree Road Race held on Tuesday, and the Boilermaker in Utica, New York coming up this weekend.

Here’s a race course map for those who are curious:

Where to setup to watch

The Wheelchair 5K is celebrating its 20th year with multiple sponsors offering up their help to make it happen, and those who want to come out and watch the race have several options for the best viewing spots.

First among those is Peek Park – parking is free, seating is free, it’s the place where the finish line is located so you’ll at least get to watch the start and end of the race if setting up there.

You could also try to setup around the lakefront, though getting there is going to be a problem. You can watch two portions of this race – going around Lakeside Drive, and then coming back along College Circle. Do be advised the bank doesn’t leave a lot of room to maneuver for racers or watchers to move, and crashes have happened around those turns before.

Finally, it might be worth considering setting up under the trees at Cedartown First Presbyterian for those who can’t get over to North College Street and have the opportunity to get over in the area before roads close. The line of trees along West John Hand Drive are shady for this early evening race that might get hot out.

Bring a bell and cheer on racers wherever you decide to setup for this evening’s event.

Weather forecast

It seems like rain is a problem each and every year of the Cedartown Wheelchair 5K in recent memory. Fortunately for everyone, the storms looked to have moved through early for a change… (knock on wood.)

Forecasters from Peachtree City put the chance of rain across Polk County at 20% for the rest of the afternoon and temperatures are supposed to be up to 90 before all is said and done. Make sure to stay well hydrated and find shade to watch the race.

Showers are possible again heading into the evening and overnight hours, with increasing chances up to 40%.

Don’t let the chance of rain discourage you from coming to watch. Bring a poncho and wait it out. One way or another, this race is going to run this evening.

The post GET SET: Wheelchair race coming up tonight on North College in Cedartown appeared first on Polk Today .