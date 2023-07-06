Open in App
Herald-Tribune

Ethics complaint filed against DeSantis over private jet travel

By Zac Anderson, Sarasota Herald-Tribune,

20 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2aVjop_0nIDhH8Z00

A nonprofit government watchdog group is asking the Florida Commission on Ethics to investigate whether Gov. Ron DeSantis failed to properly disclose air travel on private jets as personal gifts.

The complaint filed by the nonpartisan, Washington, D.C.-based Campaign Legal Center is based on a New York Times article from May that reported a newly-formed nonprofit, And To The Republic, arranged to fly DeSantis to nearly a dozen speaking events in at least eight states as the governor laid the groundwork for a presidential bid.

And To the Republic Executive Director Tori Sachs "would not say how much was spent on the flights or who paid for them," according to the Times article.

Recent headlines:DeSantis defends Trump LGBTQ video derided as 'homophobic'

"ATTR has acknowledged that travel arrangements made by the nonprofit on behalf of Governor DeSantis were not a political contribution," the complaint states. "No publicly available evidence indicates that these trips were related to his official role as Florida’s governor."

State officials must disclose gifts of more than $100 quarterly.

"Governor DeSantis had up until Friday, June 30 to disclose ATTR’s travel gifts," the complaint states. "No gift disclosure statement from the governor is on the Commission’s website as of July 5th of this year."

DeSantis recently signed into law shielding his travel records from public disclosure.

DeSantis spokesman Jeremy Redfern called the ethics complaint "as transparently frivolous as the Campaign Legal Center is transparently partisan."

"We look forward to a fast dismissal," he added.

This is the third complaint filed against DeSantis or his political campaign by the Campaign Legal Center, which also has alleged that a Canadian hedge fund gave DeSantis' political operation illegal campaign contributions and that a transfer of $82.5 million from his state political committee to a federal committee is illegal.

The previous two complaints were filed with the Federal Election Commission.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Florida State newsLocal Florida State
Nearly 37 Years After Colorado Springs Infant Disappeared, Search Continues
Colorado Springs, CO15 days ago
NY Billionaire is Buying Property in Specific Areas of Florida Believing Wealthy New Yorkers Will Continue to Move There
New York City, NY5 days ago
The "Best" All You Can Eat Buffet in America is in Florida, and Features Southern Favorites with Amish Scratch Cooking
Sarasota, FL8 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Another Local Restaurant Fails Health Inspection
Tucson, AZ23 days ago
The eighth body farm in the United States is located in Virginia
Manassas, VA13 days ago
The Tragic End of the US-Dakota War: Remembering the Largest Mass Hanging in American History
Mankato, MN11 days ago
A rare infection of Ignatzschineria larvae bacteremia emerges in Kentucky, prompting medical community to take notice
Lexington, KY22 days ago
Powerful 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Alaska Peninsula, Triggering Local Tsunami Warnings
Sand Point, AK10 days ago
Folkston woman arrested for attempting to smuggle contraband under a trash bag in Atkinson County Jail
Folkston, GA2 days ago
It's not "Climate Change" causing catastrophic flooding, it's an environmentalist war on flood control doing the damage.
Montpelier, VT14 days ago
Opinion: Denver homeless people living in storage units
Denver, CO3 days ago
The fastest-growing city in California is now mostly Asian
Dublin, CA18 days ago
Descendants of enslaved Africans to receive $50 million as part of wealth-building initiative
Saint Paul, MN14 days ago
Scary Incident at Florida Prison: Unseen Danger Sends Inmates and Staff to the Hospital
Sumterville, FL9 days ago
Resurgence of Klan activity in Kentucky raises alarm
Lexington, KY20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy