MCSO: Two charged with kidnapping, victim rescued after Henrietta assault

Editor’s Note: MCSO’s conference and the full security footage of the incident are available at the bottom of this page.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — A Rochester man and woman were charged, and a victim is in the hospital after she was dragged out of a hotel in Henrietta Wednesday, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office.

Just before 6 a.m., MCSO says deputies responded to the Microtel on Lehigh Station Road for a possible kidnapping.

Deputies learned two people dragged a woman from the lobby of the hotel to a van in the parking lot. After an investigation and review of the surveillance video, deputies were able to identify the two suspects as well as the victim. MCSO says they were known to each other.

Investigators checked multiple addresses for the suspects and the victim. The vehicle was located and stopped in the area of Joseph Avenue and Sullivan Street in the City of Rochester.

According to MCSO, the suspects and the victim were inside the vehicle. Deputies transported all three to the MCSO B Zone substation for questioning. The victim was taken to Strong Memorial Hospital for treatment afterward.

Cordell L. Brooks, 27, of Rochester, and Shuntiayana Sims, 27, of Rochester are charged with kidnapping in the second degree and assault in the second degree.

“We put a lot of resources very quickly into finding this woman. Like we said it was obviously a very physical, very violent crime. We certainly didn’t know what the outcome of that crime was going to be if we didn’t find her in a timely fashion — so that’s why we called in cooperation from other places,” said Investigator Sgt. David Bolton.



Bolton said the woman was being sex trafficked at the Microtel and added, “Oftentimes we talk about prostitution and we say it’s a victimless crime – but it really isn’t and this woman was definitely a victim and ultimately a victim who was in great physical peril due to what was going on.”

Both suspects were arraigned in Henrietta Town Court and remanded to Monroe County Jail on $100,000 cash, a $250,000 insured bond, and $500,000 partially secured bond.

The Monroe County Sheriff’s Office has released footage of the incident at the Microtel. The video can be viewed here .

FULL SECURITY FOOTAGE:

FULL CONFERENCE:

